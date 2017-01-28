Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Heating up as trade rumors swirl

Nyquist managed three goals and four assists over the last 10 games -- two of those points came on the power play.

In terms of his fantasy prospects, Gus often gets lost among the throng of similarly skilled forwards on Detroit's roster. However, he's gradually worked his way up to the top line with Henrik Zetterberg and Tomas Tatar, and also gets time on the top man-advantage unit. With the Red Wings going nowhere fast in the standings and putting their 25-season playoff streak on the line -- there have been some rumblings that he could be dealt. Citing league sources, the Chicago Sun-Times reports the Blackhawks have been in talks with the Red Wings regarding the talented sniper and even his linemate Tatar.