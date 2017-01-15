Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Posts three-point night against Pens

Nyquist scored a goal and added two assists (one on the power play) during Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

With two goals, five points and six shots through his past two games, Nyquist appears to be kick-starting a hot stretch. There is likely still more positive regression ahead offensively, too. The 27-year-old winger has an unsustainably low 6.4 shooting percentage and just four power-play points despite averaging over three minutes of ice time per game with the man advantage.