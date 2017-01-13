Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Scores first power-play goal of season

Nyquist registered a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Dallas.

While Nyquist potted 27 goals with the man advantage in his past three campaigns coming in, he had failed to register a power-play tally this season until now. The Swede also broke a 21-game drought with this goal, but has still lit the lamp on just five occasions through 42 games after doing so 72 times in 221 appearances since the start of the 2013-14 season. While his 5.5 percent shooting percentage is likely bound to keep rising toward his career average of 12.1 percent, Nyquist's goal total is easily on pace to shrink for the fourth consecutive campaign after rising in each of his first three and peaking with 28 in 2013-14.