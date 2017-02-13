Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist: Subject of controversial play

Nyquist picked up an assist to go along with a plus-2 rating -- and an invitation by the NHL's Department of Player Safety to attend an in-person hearing for delivering a high-stick to Jared Spurgeon's face -- in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Nyquist took exception to Spurgeon cross-checking him from behind, appearing to retaliate with a stick jab to the defenseman's grill -- yet the sniper maintains that the play was unintentional. Gus was assessed a double-minor on the play, and fortunately No. 46 was able to return after getting stitches on his cheek. There has been no shortage of Minnesota fans calling for the Swede to be suspended, so it'll be interesting to see what the league's safety division decides.