Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Busts slump with two points in loss
Zetterberg collected a goal and an assist Thursday in Dallas, ending a four-game slump.
Both of Zetterberg's points came in the opening frame, helping his team take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission before ultimately falling 5-2. His power-play helper was the veteran's first point with the man advantage since Nov. 29, as Detroit came into play dead last with a measly 11.1 percent success rate in such situations. Still, Zetterberg has already compiled 30 points and a plus-10 rating just past the halfway point after disappointing with just 50 points and a minus-15 mark last season.
