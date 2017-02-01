Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Collects two more points
Zetterberg scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's loss to New Jersey.
While the veteran has missed the scoresheet in nine of his past 13 games, he's at least posted multi-point showings in three of those outings. With 10 goals, 35 points and 110 shots through 50 games, Zetterberg is still providing respectable offensive numbers, but he's also no longer a go-to fantasy asset. In fact, there are shallower settings where you might want to aim higher -- or at least target a more consistent scorer.
