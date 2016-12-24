Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Earns helper in shootout win
Zetterberg contributed an assist and three shots on goal during Friday's 4-3 shootout win against Florida.
Zetterberg has snapped out of his recent slump to reach the scoresheet in back-to-back outings, although they haven't been spectacular performances by any means. The veteran has only accounted for two assists, but he does have eight points in the month despite his cold streak.
