Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Grabs two points in loss

Zetterberg collected a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins. He also skated to a plus-3 rating.

The two apples snapped a four-game point drought for the Swedish veteran, who is now up to 33 points in 48 games this year. Despite the decent production, just five of Zetterberg's points have come with the man advantage, which is a dramatic reduction compared to the 22 and 28 he put up on the power play in the last two seasons.