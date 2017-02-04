Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Marks scoresheet twice
Zetterberg registered a goal and an assist with two shots on net and a plus-3 rating during Friday's win over the Islanders.
The veteran has consecutive multi-point showings out of the All-Star break and continues to provide respectable offensive production. Zetterberg lacks some game-to-game consistency at this stage of his career, but he's still an admirable scorer that warrants ownership in the most seasonal leagues.
