Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Marks scoresheet twice

Zetterberg registered a goal and an assist with two shots on net and a plus-3 rating during Friday's win over the Islanders.

The veteran has consecutive multi-point showings out of the All-Star break and continues to provide respectable offensive production. Zetterberg lacks some game-to-game consistency at this stage of his career, but he's still an admirable scorer that warrants ownership in the most seasonal leagues.

