Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Two points in loss

Zetterberg had a goal and an assist Thursday in Dallas.

Both of Zetterberg's points came in the opening frame, helping his team take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission before ultimately falling 5-2. His power-play helper was the veteran's first point with the man advantage since Nov. 29, as Detroit came in dead last with a measly 11.1 percent success rate in such situations. Still, Zetterberg has already compiled 30 points and plus-10 rating just past the halfway point after disappointing with just 50 points and a minus-15 mark last season.