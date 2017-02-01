Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows four goals in loss to Devils
Coreau saved just 20 of 24 shots during Tuesday's loss to New Jersey.
The 25-year-old rookie had lost just once in regulation through his first 11 starts, but he also sported an underwhelming .907 save percentage and 2.90 GAA in the process. This was certainly a disappointing outing because the Devils bring a weak offensive attack, and Coreau has also now allowed three goals or more in seven of his 12 appearances. At best, he's a low-end fantasy asset, and coming up short in a favorable matchup isn't encouraging for his future outlook.
