Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows six goals in loss to Wild
Coreau yielded six goals on 30 shots in a 6-3 defeat versus the Wild on Sunday.
It's been a rough stretch for the rookie netminder. Coreau at least began his career by winning games despite posting a below average save percentage (.911) in his first eight appearances. Since then, he's 0-2-2 with a .862 save percentage. Even when he's played well, like when he stopped 18-of-19 shots versus the Rangers on Jan. 22, he hasn't won. Detroit has lost four straight and only has two victories in the last 10 games. Coreau's struggles combined with the now last-placed Red Wings are a bad fantasy combination.
