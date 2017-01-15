Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows three goals in win over Pens
Coreau saved 28 of 31 shots during Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.
The rookie was bailed out by his offense Saturday, as the Red Wings scored six times. Coreau entered the game with an underwhelming .903 save percentage and 3.14 GAA, and he didn't do anything against Pittsburgh to increase his fantasy value. At this stage of the game, the 25-year-old netminder is nothing more than a streaming option in seasonal leagues and low-priced flier in daily contests.
