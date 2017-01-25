Coreau stopped a whopping 45 of 49 shots, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Tuesday.

There wasn't much more the 25-year-old could have done, as he was absolutely peppered all night long, including facing 21 shots in the first period. It was a far better showing than his last performance against the B's (two games ago), when he was chased after allowing three goals on just eight shots. Regardless, the 6-foot-6 netminder is now 11-5-3 with a mediocre 2.90 GAA and .907 save percentage this year, his first in the NHL.

