Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Between posts Saturday
Coreau will be the starting home netminder Saturday night against the Penguins.
Coreau's a rookie, but he's already seen the Penguins this season. He stopped 32 of 36 shots in a hard-fought loss against Sidney Crosby's team in his NHL debut -- Dec. 3. The Red Wings have struggled in all facets of the game this season, so we'd be shy about streaming him in a grudge match against a Pittsburgh team that is just as dominant offensively -- the Pens are No. 1 in goals per game -- as when he saw them last time.
