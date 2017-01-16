Coreau saved all 18 shots he faced during Monday's win over Montreal.

It's been quite the two-game stretch for the rookie, as he's now topped two Eastern Conference powerhouses (Pittsburgh and Montreal) in consecutive starts. He's also won five of eight starts with two shutouts. While game-to-game inconsistency from the 25-year-old freshman should be expected going forward, Coreau is worth a speculative grab in deeper seasonal leagues or if you're in need of a netminder.