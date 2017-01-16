Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Blanks Canadiens with 18-save performance
Coreau saved all 18 shots he faced during Monday's win over Montreal.
It's been quite the two-game stretch for the rookie, as he's now topped two Eastern Conference powerhouses (Pittsburgh and Montreal) in consecutive starts. He's also won five of eight starts with two shutouts. While game-to-game inconsistency from the 25-year-old freshman should be expected going forward, Coreau is worth a speculative grab in deeper seasonal leagues or if you're in need of a netminder.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows three goals in win over Pens•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Between posts Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Pulled in loss to Sharks Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Looking to stay hot with San Jose on schedule•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Stops 34 in first career shutout•