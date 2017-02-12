Coreau lead the team onto the ice for warmups, confirming him as the starting goaltender for Sunday's tilt in Minnesota, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With his disappointing .901 save percentage and the fact he hasn't seen ice time since Jan. 31, Coreau should be avoided in most formats. To make things worse, the Wild average 3.36 goals per game at home, making them the fourth highest scoring home team in the league.