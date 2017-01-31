Coreau will patrol the blue paint in Tuesday's contest versus New Jersey, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Despite dropping his last two contests in overtime, Coreau seems to have earned the trust of the coaching staff as he makes his sixth appearances in the Wings last eight contests, including one in relief. Considering the Devils are averaging a league worst 27.1 shots per game, it could be a lighter workload for the netminder Tuesday.