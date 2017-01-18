Coreau will patrol the blue paint against the Bruins on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Coreau is coming off consecutive victories, including Monday's shutout victory over the Canadiens. The netminder will face off against a Boston squad that is averaging 34.0 shots per game -- second best in the league -- but only converting at 2.45 goals per night.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola