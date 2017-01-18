Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Defending cage Wednesday
Coreau will patrol the blue paint against the Bruins on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Coreau is coming off consecutive victories, including Monday's shutout victory over the Canadiens. The netminder will face off against a Boston squad that is averaging 34.0 shots per game -- second best in the league -- but only converting at 2.45 goals per night.
