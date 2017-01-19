Coreau allowed three goals on eight shots before being pulled just 8:50 into the first period of Wednesday's game against Boston.

The rookie earned the start after shutting out Montreal on Monday and wasn't credited with a loss Wednesday because Detroit came back and won the game in a shootout. Still, Coreau will likely play second fiddle to Petr Mrazek going forward, and Mrazek turned away 23 of 25 shots in relief of Coreau on Wednesday. The freshman should return to being the backup for one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, which isn't a friendly fantasy situation.