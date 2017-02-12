Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Expected to start Sunday
Coreau is expected to start Sunday's contest in Minnesota.
With Petr Mrazek starting on Saturday, it's likely that Coreau will start Sunday, but the Detroit coaching staff has not confirmed anything yet. When the team hits the ice for warmups, then the situation will be totally clear. With a bad .901 save percentage, and an opponent that ranks fourth in the league with 3.30 goals per game, Coreau should be avoided.
