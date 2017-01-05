Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest
Coreau will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Kings, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Coreau didn't play well in his last start, allowing five goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. The rookie netminder will look to bounce back in a decent road matchup with a Kings team averaging 2.88 goals per game at home this season, 16th in the NHL.
