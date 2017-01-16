Coreau will tend the twine against the Canadiens on Monday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

After coming up big against the Penguins on Saturday, Coreau will keep his spot between the pipes. Since getting called up, the young netminder has posted four wins in seven appearances and while fantasy owners would like to see a lower GAA (3.12), it is hard to argue against racking up victories. If Coreau continues to perform well, coach Jeff Blashill may decide to keep riding the 25-year-old rather than turning the reins back over to Petr Mrazek who has struggled of late.