Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Gives up three but steals win in shootout
Coreau turned away 31 of 34 shots during Friday's 4-3 shootout win against Florida.
Coreau's sample size is extremely small, but through two games this year, the 25-year-old has now given up seven goals. To be fair, his only other start came against the Penguins, an elite offensive juggernaut. The netminder should see plenty of opportunity moving forward with Jimmy Howard (leg) ailing, but it's too early to tell just how effective he'll be.
