Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Headed up to NHL
Coreau will be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids in the wake of a leg injury to Jimmy Howard on Tuesday night.
Coreau will begin his second stint with the big club when the Red Wings travel to Florida on Friday night, though Petr Mrazek will most likely start the game. The rookie backstop has looked solid with the AHL's Griffins this season, posting a 2.18 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 17 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Returns to AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Mixed results in NHL debut•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: All systems go for NHL debut•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Set for call-up to big club•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Assigned to AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Easily handles Pens in preseason win•