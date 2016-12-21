Coreau will be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids in the wake of a leg injury to Jimmy Howard on Tuesday night.

Coreau will begin his second stint with the big club when the Red Wings travel to Florida on Friday night, though Petr Mrazek will most likely start the game. The rookie backstop has looked solid with the AHL's Griffins this season, posting a 2.18 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 17 games.