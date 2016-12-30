Coreau denied 26 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime road victory over the Senators on Thursday.

Coreau, a rookie netminder from Perth, Ontario, put up quite the impressive start while in close proximity to his childhood stomping grounds. The Senators applied heavy pressure with a 14-shot first period, but Coreau and Co. shrunk the shots against totals in the subsequent frames before towering forward Anthony Mantha, another first-year player, sealed it for the Red Wings in overtime. With starting goalie Jimmy Howard on the shelf with a sprained MCL, look for Coreau to split starts fairly evenly with Petr Mrazek.

