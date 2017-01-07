Coreau will man the road net against the Sharks on Friday night, Lisa Dillman of NHL.com reports.

Coreau notched his first career shutout against the Kings in Los Angeles on Thursday, and now the rookie will be stacked up against a Sharks team that has lost three straight games. Still, he'll have to bring his A-game once again, as the Sharks are loaded with savvy veterans, including Joe Pavelski (35 points) and Joe Thornton (23 helpers) on the top line.