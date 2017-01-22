Coreau allowed just one goal on 19 shots but took the loss in a 1-0 overtime defeat against the Rangers on Sunday.

This drops Coreau to 5-1-2, but despite his stellar performance in regulation Sunday, that record is misleading. He owns a 2.80 GAA and .904 save percentage in 10 appearances. Coreau has yielded three or more goals in six of his 10 games, but two shutouts has his numbers at a respectable level. If there's any silver lining, Sunday's stellar regulation will likely get Coreau some more playing time moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola