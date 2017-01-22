Coreau allowed just one goal on 19 shots but took the loss in a 1-0 overtime defeat against the Rangers on Sunday.

This drops Coreau to 5-1-2, but despite his stellar performance in regulation Sunday, that record is misleading. He owns a 2.80 GAA and .904 save percentage in 10 appearances. Coreau has yielded three or more goals in six of his 10 games, but two shutouts has his numbers at a respectable level. If there's any silver lining, Sunday's stellar regulation will likely get Coreau some more playing time moving forward.