Coreau is slated to start in goal on the road versus the Panthers on Friday, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Coreau was first off the ice at morning skate, which is the clear giveaway that he'll head between the posts to start the upcoming game. We'll keep you posted if anything changes on that front, but expect to see the rookie more often with starting goalie Jimmy Howard on the shelf for 4-to-6 weeks due to a sprained MCL. Petr Mrazek is also in the picture, of course, but he's struggled mightily in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, having produced a 3.06 GAA through 20 games.