Coreau will start in goal versus the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night.

This will be Coreau's first career home start. The rookie tender split the decisions and saved 63 of 70 shots between a pair of December road starts against the Penguins and Panthers, respectively. Looking ahead to the next game, the Red Wings and Senators boast similar team metrics with the only outlier being Detroit's faceoff rate ranked second in the league, whereas the Senators are 15th. Still, dominance in that category hasn't led to much success for the Winged Wheel as the team currently is tied with the Sabres for last place in the Atlantic Division. This makes Coreau a risky play, though the price tag has got to be low in daily formats due to the fact that he started the season in the minors and it had taken an injury to Jimmy Howard (knee) to get a shot in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign.