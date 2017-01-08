Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Pulled in loss to Sharks Saturday
Coreau was pulled Saturday against San Jose after giving up three goals on 15 shots.
It was a short leash for Coreau, who was no match for a high-powered Sharks squad. The 25-year-old has been decent in limited action with Jimmy Howard (knee) sidelined, posting a 3-1-1 record with a .903 save percentage. While he posted a 34-save shutout in his previous start, he showed with his lackluster play Saturday and in the Winter Classic that finding consistency may be one of his issues. He may be worth scooping up in some very deep leagues for the odd start in gets in place of Petr Mrazek.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Looking to stay hot with San Jose on schedule•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Stops 34 in first career shutout•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Yields five goals in loss to Maple Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Will start Centennial Classic on Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Holds on for overtime win•