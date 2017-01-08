Coreau was pulled Saturday against San Jose after giving up three goals on 15 shots.

It was a short leash for Coreau, who was no match for a high-powered Sharks squad. The 25-year-old has been decent in limited action with Jimmy Howard (knee) sidelined, posting a 3-1-1 record with a .903 save percentage. While he posted a 34-save shutout in his previous start, he showed with his lackluster play Saturday and in the Winter Classic that finding consistency may be one of his issues. He may be worth scooping up in some very deep leagues for the odd start in gets in place of Petr Mrazek.