Coreau will be between the pipes for Sunday's home game against the Rangers, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.

Coreau is back in net after playing terribly Wednesday and then subsequently watching Friday night's overtime loss from the bench. The 25-year-old keeper has been a model of inconsistency in the continuing absence of Jimmy Howard (knee), having allowed at least three goals in every game this season besides three, two of which were shutouts. He'll aim to turn it around against a Rangers squad that has struggled recently, losing three of its last four, but is coming off a 5-2 win against Toronto and is still averaging 4.00 goals per game in January.