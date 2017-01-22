Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Starting in goal Sunday
Coreau will be between the pipes for Sunday's home game against the Rangers, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.
Coreau is back in net after playing terribly Wednesday and then subsequently watching Friday night's overtime loss from the bench. The 25-year-old keeper has been a model of inconsistency in the continuing absence of Jimmy Howard (knee), having allowed at least three goals in every game this season besides three, two of which were shutouts. He'll aim to turn it around against a Rangers squad that has struggled recently, losing three of its last four, but is coming off a 5-2 win against Toronto and is still averaging 4.00 goals per game in January.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Exits extra early against Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Blanks Canadiens with 18-save performance•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows three goals in win over Pens•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Between posts Saturday•