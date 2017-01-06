Coreau made 34 saves to shut out the Kings in Thursday's 4-0 road win.

Coreau got three goals of support in the first period, then shut the door for his first career shutout. His biggest stop came against Tanner Pearson on a first-period penalty shot. The 25-year-old netminder has a 3-1-1 record, and will continue to get playing time with Jimmy Howard (knee) expected to miss another month.

