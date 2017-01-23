Coreau will be between the pipes in Tuesday's game in Boston, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.

The 23-year-old has been inconsistent in his last three outings, with two games allowing one or fewer goals, but in the other game he allowed three goals on eight shots before getting pulled. The Bruins are second in the league in shots per game, 34.1, so Coreau will need to stop a barrage. The Wings have started different goalies in five of their last six back-to-backs, so Coreau won't likely start Wednesday's game unless he is red hot on Tuesday.