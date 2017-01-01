Coreau will be between the pipes for Sunday's matchup with Toronto, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The rookie has played in two of Detroit's last three games, stopping 57 shots and allowing five goals, so the team will stick with the hot hand Sunday. Toronto is sixth in the league with 2.91 goals per game, so the rookie will need to earn it if he hopes to continue his hot streak.

