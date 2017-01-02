Coreau allowed five goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

With starting goaltender Jimmy Howard out with a sprained MCL, the rookie netminder has a chance to earn some decent playing time, but he didn't help his cause Sunday. Although Coreau was able to win his two previous overtime appearances, he fell in overtime Sunday. The five goals he allowed on 28 shots dropped his season's save percentage to .889, and all five of the goals Sunday were on even strength. Coreau will have to hope he receives another opportunity to win the Detroit net because he didn't earn it versus Toronto.