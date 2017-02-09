Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Dealing with scar tissue irriation

Coach Ken Holland indicated Thursday that Howard (knee) has irritation of some scar tissue that will hold him off the ice through the weekend, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard is expected to return to the ice Monday or Tuesday, so next Wednesday against the Blues would be the earliest he could be activated off the disabled list. Petr Mrazek and Jared Coreau will continue to guard the net in his absence, but Howard -- who's been sidelined since late December -- looks to be closing in on a return. When he's activated, the veteran will likely share the goaltending duties with Mrazek.