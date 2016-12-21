Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ends up on IR

Howard (leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Jared Coreau has been called up from the AHL in a corresponding move. Howard's been riddled by injuries this season, with his latest ailment sustained in Tuesday's game against the Lightning upon colliding with teammate Nick Jensen and opposing forward Erik Condra. With a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage in 17 games, Howard remains on pace for career highs in those peripheral categories, but the veteran must continue to claw his way around adversity. We didn't hear a peep out of Howard when he had lost his starting job to Petr Mrazek ahead of the 2016-17 campaign -- he has since won it back -- so you can expect similar resolve as he works his way back from this latest injury.