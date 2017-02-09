Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Exits rehab game due to injury
Howard (knee) exited Wednesday's game against AHL Manitoba after feeling a "tweak" in his injured leg, Pete Wallner of the Grand Rapids Press reports.
Howard was checked out by team doctors after exiting the contest, and everything reportedly "looked okay," but it's nonetheless discouraging to see a rehabbing player suffer any sort of setback. The American goaltender is scheduled to undergo further testing Thursday morning, so more should be known about his status in the coming days.
