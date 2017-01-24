Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets work in with goalie boss

Howard (knee) was on the ice Tuesday morning, taking shots from goalie coach Jeff Salajko, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

While the veteran backstop remains on long-term IR, it's encouraging to see him ramping up his on-ice activity as part of the rehab process. Howard's missed the past 14 games, which has left the door wide open for rookie Jared Coreau -- who's already been named the starter for Tuesday's game in Boston -- to prove that he can handle the rigors of an NHL job. Also, the goalie picture in Detroit could look much different if the Red Wings end up missing the playoffs for the first time in 26 years.