Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Moving to long-term IR

Howard (knee) will be placed on long-term injured reserve, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, Howard worked with goalie coach Jeff Salajko on Thursday, but wasn't ready to face shots. Khan also noted that Detroit's top netminder -- who's already missed the past 12 games -- will not return this month. In the meantime, you can likely expect rookie Jared Coreau to continue picking up the lion's share of the starts with Petr Mrazek playing second fiddle.