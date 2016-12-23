Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Out 4-6 weeks

Howard will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a sprained MCL, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Given that timetable with consideration to the upcoming holiday break, you can expect the veteran goalie to miss at least the next 12 games. This is terrible news for a Detroit team currently tied with Buffalo for last place in the Atlantic Division at 32 points. Complementary goalie Petr Mrazek's fantasy stock rises if for no other reason than an expected increase in volume, whereas rookie Jared Coreau should get a fair chance to shine as well.