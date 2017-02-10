Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Recalled from conditioning assignment

The Red Wings recalled Howard from his conditioning assignment with AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.

Howard exited Wednesday's game against AHL Manitoba after aggravating the scar tissue in his injured knee, and he'll remain on injured reserve until he's fully recovered from the ailment. The American backstop won't partake in any on-ice activities over the weekend, but could return to practice sometime next week. Petr Mrazek will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Red Wings while Howard is in recovery mode.