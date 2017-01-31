Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Requires conditioning stint

Howard (knee) skated with the team Monday, but will need one or two games of conditioning at AHL Grand Rapids upon his return, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

The American netminder has sat out the Wings' last 16 games dealing with the knee issue. He was spotted Monday taking reps behind Peter Mrazek and Jared Coreau at practice, but considering how long he's been sidelined, it's not surprising the team is opting to send him down to shake off the rust.