Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Skates Monday

Howard (knee) was on the ice for the first time since suffering a knee injury back in December, Brendan Savage of MLive.com reports.

While it is an encouraging first step, Howard is probably still a ways away from being able to face the rubber in a game. Fantasy owners awaiting his return can probably take solace in the fact that the netminder appears to be on track for his initial 4-to-6 week diagnosis. With Petr Mrazek winless in his last six outings, Jared Coreau has performed admirably -- a 4-1-1 record with a 3.12 GAA -- which may not bode well for Howard's long-term future with the club.