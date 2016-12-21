Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will not suit up Friday

Howard (leg) will not be available for Friday's road game against the Panthers.

The Red Wings have not provided any comprehensive details on Howard's injury, other than it is severe enough to keep him out for at least a week. Jared Coreau will be called up from the minors to cover for Howard's absence.

