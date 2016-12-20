Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will see Bolts on Tuesday

Howard will start in net on the road against the Lightning on Tuesday.

We were supposed to see Howard at work Monday versus host Carolina, but that game ended up being postponed due to problems with the rink. Now, he'll field shots from a Lightning team that ranks in the top half of the league for goals per game (2.78), shots on goal (30.2), shooting percentage (9.2), and power-play conversion rate (22.8). Howard hasn't won since Nov. 23, a span of six games, though his momentum had been interrupted by a groin injury that rendered him unavailable for a six-game stretch before returning to action Dec. 9.