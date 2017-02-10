Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Leaves Thursday with upper-body injury
Ericsson left Thursday night's game in Washington with an upper-body injury and will not return.
Ericsson presumably sustained the injury after taking a hard hit into the boards from Nicklas Backstrom behind the Red Wings' net. He did not record any stats in 6:21 of ice time before leaving the game for the night.
