Ericsson (wrist) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The veteran stay-at-home blueliner is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with his ailment, so the team had an easy decision to shelve him on IR. Hindsight is 20-20, but now Red Wings GM Ken Holland likely wishes he could reverse the waiving of young rearguard Alexey Marchenko, who was scooped up by the Maple Leafs last week.

