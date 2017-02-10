Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Out 6-8 weeks due to wrist injury
Ericsson (wrist) left Thursday's game in Washington, and will miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured wrist, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The blueliner took a hard hit from Nicklas Backstrom in the first period and left shortly after. With nine points in 50 games, he has been limited offensively this year, but with 63 PIM and 86 hits, he has some fringe value in certain leagues when healthy.
